9 O'Clock News
Travis Scott Jordan 1s Drop Next Year

Travis Scott

Source: Day For Night / travis scott

Travis Scott is preparing to drop another signature Air Jordan shoe next year. Next spring to be exact.

It’s rumored that the release date will be April of 2019, and the shoe will boast a “Sail/Dark Mocha/University Red/Black” colorway.

The shoe is also rumored to have unique features on them like a reverse Nike Swoosh logo and a pocket on the shoe collar

Photos
