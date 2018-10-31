Travis Scott is preparing to drop another signature Air Jordan shoe next year. Next spring to be exact.

It’s rumored that the release date will be April of 2019, and the shoe will boast a “Sail/Dark Mocha/University Red/Black” colorway.

The shoe is also rumored to have unique features on them like a reverse Nike Swoosh logo and a pocket on the shoe collar

Travis Scott Jordan 1s Drop Next Year was originally published on hot1079philly.com

