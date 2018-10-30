Pharrell Williams Threatens To Sue Trump For Playing ‘Happy’ At His Rallies

It looks like Pharrell Williams isn’t very happy with President Trump.

In the wake of the deadly shooting at a Pittsburg synagogue, the Grammy-winning producer and artist recently sent #45 a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the president stop playing his hit song “Happy” at his rallies.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the letter expresses Pharrell’s disdain for the President’s tone deafness as the rest of the country was in mourning.

His attorney Howard King wrote, “On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana.”

“There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

In addition, King stressed that under no circumstances has or will Williams grant Trump permission to publicly perform or otherwise disseminate his music. If Trump continues to do use of “Happy” without his consent, that will be both a copyright and trademark infringement, THR noted.

Translation: “Play my song again and I will sue you!”

Now, this isn’t the first time that musicians have been angry with the President for playing their songs without permission.

Forbes reported that “during his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump angered a slew of music acts – including Aerosmith, R.E.M., Adele, the Rolling Stones, and Neil Young – for playing their music during his campaign events and rallies without authorization.”

The White House has yet to comment on Pharrell’s recent legal threats.

