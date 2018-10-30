Kanye West Tweets That He’s Been Used To Spread Political Messages And Is Breaking Away From Donald Trump

Weeks ago social media was in an uproar watching Kanye West meet with Donald Trump at the White House. While there he spoke about loving Trump, jobs for prisoners after they’re released from jail as well as stop and frisk laws in Chicago.

Now, Kanye is speaking a different tune. According to TMZ, the rapper stated he’s being used by certain people to spread political messages that he doesn’t believe in. In a series of tweets he also mentioned that he’s staying away from Trump.

Kanye said on Twitter, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

He also spoke about Candace Owens, who is an ultra-conservative. Owens talked about the Blexit [black exit from Democratic Party] t-shirts and said, “Blexit [black exit from Democratic Party] is a renaissance and I’m blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero — Kanye West.”

In a tweet Kanye said, “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Lastly, in another tweet he thanked his family and friends for supporting him as well as his vision. We aren’t sure if Kanye will stick to these words he’s saying, but we’ll have to watch and wait.

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

