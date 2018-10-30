Jeff Johnson Shares How Other Hate Crime Stories Get Lost In The Media [EXCLUSIVE]

This past weekend the world was shaken once again by tragedy. 11 churchgoers were shot and killed by an armed man that was carrying an assault rifle as well as several handguns. Reports claim that he was shouting anti-Semitic slurs while shooting and it’s left many with a heavy hearts.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Moreover, Jeff Johnson spoke about another hate crime that left two Black grandparents dead. A man shot them both in the parking lot, but Jeff mentioned this particular story isn’t making the national news. Jeff believes that these stories need to be told nationally so everyone is informed.
SEE MORE: What Every Black Voter Should Know If They Experience Suppression At The Polls
Lastly, Election Day is only a couple days away and he wants you to know there is tremendous power in your vote. Jeff spoke about how everyone needs to do research on Attorney Generals and others running so you’re voting for the people that will help change laws. He also listed websites you can visit to see what sample ballots look like so you know how to vote that day.
See more photos of 25 Black women running for office below!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Fright Night! Here’s The Costumes Your Favorite Celebs Rocked For Halloween
- In Joke Gone Horribly Wrong, Hillary Clinton Sarcastically Suggests All Black People ‘Look Alike’ [VIDEO]
- Fright Night! Here’s The Costumes Your Favorite Celebs Rocked For Halloween
- DJ Khaled Fails At His First Attempt At Crowd Surfing [VIDEO]
#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office
#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office
1. Sistas Supporting Sistas In The 2018 MidtermsSource:Getty 1 of 26
2. Lucy McBath, GeorgiaSource:Getty 2 of 26
3. Stacey Abrams, GeorgiaSource:Getty 3 of 26
4. Deidre DeJear, Iowa4 of 26
5. Ayana Pressley, Massachusetts5 of 26
6. Jahana Haynes, Connecticut6 of 26
7. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, CaliforniaSource:Getty 7 of 26
8. Adrienne Bell, Texas8 of 26
9. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota9 of 26
10. Cat Brooks, California10 of 26
11. Dr. Vanessa Enoch, Ohio11 of 26
12. Stephany Rose Spaulding, Colorado12 of 26
13. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, Florida13 of 26
14. Dee Thorton, Indiana14 of 26
15. Tish James, New York15 of 26
16. Janice Laws, Georgia16 of 26
17. Juliana Stratton, Illinois17 of 26
18. Lauren Underwood, lllinois18 of 26
19. Linda Coleman, North Carolina19 of 26
20. Kimberly Fobbs, Oklahoma20 of 26
21. Rosalyn Glenn, South Carolina21 of 26
22. Jeannine Lee Lake, Indiana22 of 26
23. Miranda Joseph, Alabama23 of 26
24. Kiana Maria Sears, Arizona24 of 26
25. Cara McClure, Alabama25 of 26
26. Erika Stotts Pearson, Tennessee26 of 26
Jeff Johnson Shares How Other Hate Crime Stories Get Lost In The Media [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com