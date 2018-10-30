Pharrell Williams Sends Donald Trump A Cease & Desist Letter For Using His Song

(AllHipHop News) Pharrell Williams has called on Donald Trump to stop utilizing his intellectual property. The Grammy winner joins Steven Tyler, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Queen, R.E.M., Adele, and the Prince Estate on the list of acts that don’t want Trump using their music.

After the horrific massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pharrell’s “Happy” was played at a political rally featuring the president. THRreports Pharrell’s legal team sent Trump a cease and desist letter in response.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” stated Williams’ attorney Howard King. “There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

“Happy” was a smash hit in 2014, spending 10 weeks at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The single’s visuals were dubbed “the world’s first 24-hour music video.”

