Ohio Ranked 3rd In Nation For Hate Crimes

With the rise of hate speech, this is not shocking for some in the state.

According to the FBI, Ohio is third in the nation in reports of hate crimes. This to some may not be shocking with the rise of hate speech towards people of color and LGBTQ people.

What is shocking is that California came in first in the nation with 931 reports. New York is second with 595 reports and Ohio with 442.

The city of Columbus reported since 2016 the reports of hate crimes have doubled.

“So, we actually have a broader group of folks that we want to protect under the ethnic intimidation law because of how intolerable it is for our community and how seriously we take these crimes,” said Columbus City Attorney, Zach Klein.

