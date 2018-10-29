Earlier this year we got the devastating news that Gary With Da Tea was diagnosed with colon cancer. It was an emotional time for Gary, his loved ones and the show, but we’re happy to report that the cancer is gone!

During the taping of Rickey Smiley For Real, airing tomorrow (October 5) on TV One in its season 5 premiere, Gary revealed how he dealt with his cancer diagnosis to Rickey, Juicy, Brat and Headkrack, and Juicy wasn’t happy about being left out. She said as his “Judy,” she expected to know before he came out on radio with the information.

Watch how the news unfolded in real time below, and be sure to catch Rickey Smiley For Real Tuesdays at 8/7c:

Rickey Smiley For Real: Gary Says He Felt No Emotion About His Cancer Diagnosis [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

