2 Chainz Launches Super Premium Cannabis Brand Called “Gas”

You just know 2 Chainz only smokes the finest marijuana, legally—of course. The Atlanta rapper has launched his own line of cannabis called “Gas,” naturally.

Today (Oct. 29), the Hairweave Killer announced that he’s partnered with Green Street Agency to launch Gas Cannabis Co., which is being touted as a super premium cannabis brand.

Everything is legit with Gas Cannabis Co. partnering with the L.A.-based Mazel Management Group, which owns Westside Station, a top dispensary used in California for the manufacture and distribution of GAS products. The first run of said products include super premium Flower & Pre-Rolled Joints in dispensaries across Cali and concentrates.

Edibles and topicals are also on deck, and 2 Chainz said they won’t break the bank. The strain come in at 3 price points tagged to gas octanes—87, 89 and 93.

“I know quality GAS by the look, the feel, the smoke,” said 2 Chainz via a press statement. “GAS stands for one thing, and you’ll know it when you experience it. It’s top-end, but at an affordable price, because I want everyone to be able to understand that GAS is the real fire.”

2 Chainz, always looking for us common folk.

For now, you gotta be in Cali to cop, but find out more info about GAS Cannabis Co. online at www.gascannabisco.com.

Photos: Gas

