Will Ferrell might be best known for his time on Saturday Night Live and for his leading roles in some of the top comedy films over the past decade, but he’s also about supporting the civic process. Ferrell has been going door-to-door campaigning on behalf of Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams in the weeks leading up to the general election next month.

HuffPost writes:

The “Anchorman” actor went door to door to encourage citizens of the Peach State to vote for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams in the midterm elections while also recruiting college students to volunteer for her campaign.

A video posted on Stacey Abrams’ Facebook page Friday shows Ferrell handing out stickers for her campaign at Kennesaw State University.

“We’re gonna win by knocking on doors,” Ferrell can be heard telling students in the video. “All the doors.”

Ferrell has been an outspoken Democrat for years. He endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the 2016 presidential election before switching his support to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

How dope is that? Imagine seeing Will Ferrell knocking on your door encouraging you to vote.

—

Photo: Getty

Will Ferrell On The Campaign Trail For Stacey Abrams In Georgia #REPRESENTthevote was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: