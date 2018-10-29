CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jewish Leaders In Pittsburgh Tell Trump He’s Not Welcome

2 reads
Leave a comment
Trump at RNC

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

After the massacre that took place at a synagogue this past weekend, Jewish leaders want to let the president know that he isn’t welcome in Pittsburgh until he makes some changes to his behavior.

Also Read: Wake County Coworkers Claim $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Purchased In Cary

 

Lucha VaVOOM's Halloween Spectacular - Circo De Vampiros

Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram

54 photos Launch gallery

Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram

Continue reading Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram

Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram

When we were kids, the thought of creating our own Halloween costumes felt more like a melodramatic tragedy than the social media movement its turned into today. Now-a-days, the best costumes are the ones that come in the packages at Party City. The best costumes now come from memes, gifs, viral moments and children are in on it too! From a young Cardi B to the Martin characters we love, Scroll through this gallery of the most creative Halloween costumes we found on Instagram.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Jewish Leaders In Pittsburgh Tell Trump He’s Not Welcome was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley For Real: Gary Says He Felt…
 2 hours ago
10.29.18
16 items
Purrfect Cat Memes That’ll Make You Smirk
 3 hours ago
10.29.18
Dipset To Release New Album, ‘Diplomatic Ties,’ On…
 3 hours ago
10.29.18
How Much Do Partners Need To Share In…
 4 hours ago
10.29.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close