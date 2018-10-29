Jewish Leaders In Pittsburgh Tell Trump He’s Not Welcome

2 reads Leave a comment
After the massacre that took place at a synagogue this past weekend, Jewish leaders want to let the president know that he isn’t welcome in Pittsburgh until he makes some changes to his behavior.
Also Read: Wake County Coworkers Claim $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Purchased In Cary
Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram
54 photos Launch gallery
Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram
1. Young Cardi B1 of 54
2. Jay Z & Beyonce2 of 54
3. Young Cardi B3 of 54
4. Baby Sza4 of 54
5. Cast of Martin5 of 54
6. "Fake News"6 of 54
7. Janet Jackson "Control"7 of 54
8. Cardi B At #NYFW8 of 54
9. The Rugrats9 of 54
10. Baby Colin Kaepernick10 of 54
11. Baby Cardi B via American Music Awards11 of 54
12. Serena Williams in her Catsuit via French Open 201812 of 54
13. Martin Lawerence's Otis13 of 54
14. Chris Tucker's Ruby Rhod, Fifth Element14 of 54
15. Okoye from Black Panther15 of 54
16. Baby Beychella16 of 54
17. Baby Killmonger17 of 54
18. Gabby Union in Bring It On18 of 54
19. LeBron James as an LA Laker19 of 54
20. The Incredibles20 of 54
21. Nicki Minaj21 of 54
22. A Dead Ass Bee22 of 54
23. Serena Williams via 2018 US Open23 of 54
24. Milli Vanilli24 of 54
25. Barber Hairstyle Guide25 of 54
26. Suicide Squad's Haley and Joker26 of 54
27. LeBron James27 of 54
28. BBQ Becky28 of 54
29. TLC from Creep29 of 54
30. Lena Waithe at the 2018 Met Gala30 of 54
31. Da Brat, Missy Elliot, Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopez, Lil Kim31 of 54
32. Steve Harvey32 of 54
33. One-Night Stand...Get it?33 of 54
34. The Mona Lisa34 of 54
35. Andre 3000 from the "Hey Ya" Video35 of 54
36. Queen Bey36 of 54
37. Destiny's Child37 of 54
38. Cast of the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air"38 of 54
39. The Nun39 of 54
40. Mr. T40 of 54
41. Bruno Mars and Cardi B41 of 54
42. Lisa Left Eye Lopez42 of 54
43. Denzel Washington Meme43 of 54
44. "Martin"44 of 54
45. "Hey Arnold"45 of 54
46. Doja Cat46 of 54
47. Destiny's Child47 of 54
48. Superfly 201848 of 54
49. A Bottle of Henny49 of 54
50. Beyonce, Formation50 of 54
51. The Ladies From Baps51 of 54
52. Looking Meme52 of 54
53. The Weeknd53 of 54
54. Baby Missy Elliot54 of 54
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Jewish Leaders In Pittsburgh Tell Trump He’s Not Welcome was originally published on foxync.com
comments – add yours