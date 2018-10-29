Student Has Died After Shooting At Charlotte-Area School

One student has been confirmed to be in critical condition after a shooting at Butler High School this morning. The school is located in Matthews, N.C., approximately 12 miles southeast of Charlotte. The student was shot in the school’s main hallway.

The school was put on a lockdown, which has now been lifted.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on the campus of Butler High School in Matthews after shooting. Shooter is in custody, victim is at the hospital for treatment. Dozens of worried parents are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/pznG1KXX77 — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018

Text messages from a student inside Butler High. pic.twitter.com/K67ZuRa7Ba — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018

