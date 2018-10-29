CLOSE
Student Has Died After Shooting At Charlotte-Area School

Los Angeles Times

Source: Marcus Yam / Getty

One student has been confirmed to be in critical condition after a shooting at Butler High School this morning. The school is located in Matthews, N.C., approximately 12 miles southeast of Charlotte. The student was shot in the school’s main hallway.

The school was put on a lockdown, which has now been lifted.

 

 

