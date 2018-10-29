1 reads Leave a comment
One student has been confirmed to be in critical condition after a shooting at Butler High School this morning. The school is located in Matthews, N.C., approximately 12 miles southeast of Charlotte. The student was shot in the school’s main hallway.
The school was put on a lockdown, which has now been lifted.
15 Photos Of Joe Budden & Cyn Santana's Adorable Family Of Three
15 photos Launch gallery
15 Photos Of Joe Budden & Cyn Santana's Adorable Family Of Three
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Student Has Died After Shooting At Charlotte-Area School was originally published on foxync.com
comments – add yours