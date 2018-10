Sad news coming out of New Orleans as rapper Young Greatness was shot and killed in his hometown overnight outside of a Waffle House restaurant. It happened around 1:35 AM Monday morning as when police arrived, they found Greatness dead at the hands of a single gunshot wound. Greatness, whose real name is Theodore Jones, was born in New Orleans but moved to Houston in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. He was 34 years old.

