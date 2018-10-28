CLOSE
US Museum in Ohio Honoring Veterans’ Experiences Opening

According to Fox 28, final preparations are underway in Ohio for the grand opening of a first-of-its-kind museum honoring military veterans.

With its sweeping architecture and interactive exhibits, the venue highlights the quintessential experiences of military service. Those include deployment and combat, letters home, job training and homecomings both jubilant and somber.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell will deliver the keynote address at the sold-out grand opening. Standing-room-only access and timed museum passes remain available.

