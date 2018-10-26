NeNe Leakes’ Son’s Alleged Baby Mother Puts Her On Blast [VIDEO]

via Bossip.com:

Is NeNe Leakes a “Glam-ma” for a second time? That’s the question that’s being asked now that a woman’s claiming to have a baby with her son.

An Atlanta woman named Symone Davis has come forward and she’s alleging that NeNe’s son Bryson Bryant is the father of her 1-year-old.

Symone reached out to RadarOnline and she’s BIG mad that the reality TV grandma couldn’t care less about her alleged grandbaby. According to Symone, NeNe thinks she’s an “opportunist” and won’t pay the child, Blaze Kai Davis, any mind.

“It’s so sad, she wants nothing to do with her grandson,” Davis, 27, told Radar. “She’s so selfish, and only cares about herself and her fame.”

“Nene wants to keep my baby a secret,” Davis continued. “She has some nerve, and told me she thinks I’m an opportunist and that she doesn’t want me to have any fame from her name. It’s crazy because I used to like her and be cool with her. I’ve been to her house, we’ve partied together. She was cool at first but now that I’ve had a baby by her son, she switched up.”

Symone’s claiming that she’s tried for months to get Bryant to pay child support for the little boy to no avail so now she’d like NeNe to pick up the slack.

“Nene needs to humble herself,” Davis said. “She didn’t come from money, and now that she has some, she’s so full of herself. I would love for her to have a relationship with her grandson, but I think it’s past that. She’s mean and she’s not happy.”

Symone was also recently a guest on The Armon Wiggins Show where she put NeNe on full blast. Bryson’s alleged baby mama claims that she and NeNe were cordial, had dinner together (and got drunk) but everything changed after she got pregnant.

In addition, Symone made allegations that Bryson uses cocaine and she’s had to send him money. At one point a Leakes “family friend” calls in and blasts Symone. The friend alleges that Symone is money-hungry and lying, and addicted to cocaine.

