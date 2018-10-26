CLOSE
Cincinnati: Shooting In North Fairmount

There was a double shooting in North Fairmount this morning around 4am.

According to investigators, two people — a man and a woman — were found shot at the scene.

The man was shot in the face, investigators said, and the woman was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and both are expected to survive.

Cincinnati we have got to stop the violence, and put down these guns. (WLWT)

