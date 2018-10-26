Sen. Cory Booker Is The Latest Democrat Targeted By Suspicious Package

Starting on October 23, Democrats and people associated with liberals have been receiving suspicious packages, which, thankfully, have been intercepted before anyone was hurt. Sen. Cory Booker is now the latest person to receive a package.

According to Reuters, the FBI confirmed a suspicious package was addressed to U.S. Senator Cory Booker. The package was recovered in Florida.

JUST IN: FBI confirms suspicious package addressed to U.S. Senator Cory Booker has been recovered in Florida. pic.twitter.com/1EreYieTU5 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 26, 2018

The White House denounced what appears to be an attack on Democrats. Press secretary Sarah Sanders said, “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

However, the president, who has no ability to calm the country, whined that he is being attacked. His tweet read, “Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!”

Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

Top Democrats such as Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Maxine Waters all received the suspicious packages.

It is clear that Trump has contributed to this hateful, divisive climate. He escalates instead of deescalates and there are people who hear his dog-whistles loud and clear.

