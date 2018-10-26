CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Man Arrested In Connection With Suspicious Packages

0 reads
Leave a comment
Traffic Violation

Source: A330Pilot / Getty

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspicious packages believed to be explosive that were sent to CNN and politicians across the country, according to The New York Times.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The arrest, which was made in Florida, comes after a 12th package addressed to James Clapper (former director of National Intelligence) was discovered this morning (October 26). He joined the list with the Obamas, the Clintons, Eric Holder, Cory Booker, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Maxine Waters and more. 

SEE ALSO: Everything To Know About Suspicious Packages Sent To Obama, Clinton & More

The identity of the man arrested has not yet been shared, but law enforcement confirms the news. 

Stay tuned for more details…

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Man Arrested In Connection With Suspicious Packages was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Arrested In Connection With Suspicious Packages
 1 hour ago
10.26.18
Lock Him Up: China & Russia Reportedly Listening…
 16 hours ago
10.26.18
21 items
Drake Took It Back For His Epic 2000s-Themed…
 19 hours ago
10.26.18
Tracee Ellis Ross And Marsai Martin Freaking Out…
 20 hours ago
10.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close