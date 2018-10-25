CLOSE
OG Ice-T Arrested on the Way to Work for SVU

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

I must say – I was very happy to hear that this wasn’t for anything too serious.

Also, the irony here is freaking hilarious.

Via | HipHopDX

FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY – Ice-T was arrested on his way to work on Wednesday morning (October 24). According to TMZ, the gangsta rap pioneer was stopped for toll evasion as he was trying to cross in the E-Z Pass Lane at the George Washington Bridge on the New Jersey side.

Ice didn’t have his pass on him but continued driving through to New York City where he was expected on the set of Law & Order: SUV. Port Authority pulled him over in his brand new red McLaren sports car that was recently shipped to him from California.

OG Ice-T Arrested on the Way to Work for SVU was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

