Forgiveness Is One Of The First Things Monyetta Shaw Had To Do To Co-Parent With Ne-Yo [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 10.24.18
Monyetta Shaw has 2 kids with singer, Ne-Yo and breaking up was hard for her at first. The couple were supposed to get married, but 4 months before they ended up separating. Shaw explained that she always wanted to get married after watching her parents be together for 46 years.

She admitted that trying to work together at first was one of the hardest things for her. Shaw mentioned that a lot of families have similar issues when co-parenting because you might not want the new man/women around your kids and other things. She realized overtime that in order to move forward with the co-parenting relationship she needed to forgive Ne-Yo as well as herself first.

Shaw currently has a new book titled, “Keep It Classy: Co-Parenting Strategies for Unstoppable Moms and Devoted Dads.” In this book she gives tips and strategies to parents that are trying to co-parent. She also spoke about how as parents they had to be accountable for allowing certain things to take place. Shaw believes this book will be a blessing to all families struggling to make a co-parent relationships work.

