Lil Uzi Vert Says ‘Eternal Atake’ Is Coming Soon

Lil Uzi took to Instagram while on a motorbike to let fans know that the new project “Eternal Atake” is “coming out soon.”

“Soon” however, could be anytime between this week and next year. His last album “XO Tour Life” came out a little over a year ago and since then he’s been featured on many songs such as Lil Gotit and Lil Keed’s “Heavy Metal” and Juice WRLD’s “Wasted.”

Uzi told Zane Lowe in a rare interview in August, “It’s kinda hard for it to be bad . . . I don’t even be looking at my songs like they’re good or bad. Remember, they’re my children. So when I put ’em out, someone accepts them.”

