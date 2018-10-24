CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Lil Uzi Vert Says ‘Eternal Atake’ Is Coming Soon

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Uzi Vert

Source: Altria Theater / SMG Richmond

Lil Uzi took to Instagram while on a motorbike to let fans know that the new project “Eternal Atake” is “coming out soon.”

“Soon” however, could be anytime between this week and next year. His last album “XO Tour Life” came out a little over a year ago and since then he’s been featured on many songs such as Lil Gotit and Lil Keed’s “Heavy Metal” and Juice WRLD’s “Wasted.”

Uzi told Zane Lowe in a rare interview in August, “It’s kinda hard for it to be bad . . . I don’t even be looking at my songs like they’re good or bad. Remember, they’re my children. So when I put ’em out, someone accepts them.”

Lil Uzi Vert Says ‘Eternal Atake’ Is Coming Soon was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
OG Ice-T Arrested on the Way to Work…
 6 hours ago
10.25.18
Chris Brown & Tory Lanez Attend Drake’s 2000’s…
 6 hours ago
10.25.18
2 Dead After Kentucky Kroger Shooting, Gunman Said…
 13 hours ago
10.25.18
LeBron James Set To Produce ‘Friday The 13th’…
 18 hours ago
10.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close