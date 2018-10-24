Beyonce & JAY-Z’s On the Run II Tour Finishes with More Than $250 Million

Beyonce and JAY-Z made off with a ton of cash while On The Run. Their On The Run II Tour brought in over $250 million. The city where the couple banked the most, Atlanta.

The two-night event brought in over $14.1 million. The power couple went to over 18 European cities and 30 more on their North American tour. They sold over 2,177,000 tickets during the four-month run that featured DJ Khaled and Chloe x Halle.

The most memorable stop for Beyonce was the Berlin show at Olympiastadion, which was the site of the 1936 Olympics.

“This is a site that was used to promote the rhetoric of hate, racism, and divisiveness, and it is the place where Jesse Owens won four gold medals, destroying the myth of white supremacy. Less than 90 years later, two black people performed to a packed, sold-out stadium.”

