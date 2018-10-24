Angela Rye: “Don’t Let Anyone Take Your Power Away” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Angela Rye is a political commentator, activist and is known to have a swift clapback at anyone that tries to come for her. While on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” she spoke about voter suppression in Georgia as well as racist robocalls in Florida. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he had a dream about Andrew Gillum and Stacey Abrams, who are both running for governor in two different states.

Rye hopes Rickey’s dreams are projections of who will be elected. She then spoke about how she’s watched people put fear inside of voters. Having several Black candidates on ballots Rye said makes them, “Big mad.” Rye also spoke about Brian Kemp and how he’s purging voters out the system because their names don’t exactly match.

We shouldn’t fear voting and Rye said,”Don’t let anyone take your power away.” If you dislike what the Trump administration is doing you have the opportunity to change it. Show them that we have power and we can show up by voting.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

