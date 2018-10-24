Sean “Diddy” Combs has already committed his time and money to ensure growing minds in his native Harlem have a safe learning environment. The Bad Boy mogul and entertainer once again opened his wallet and will invest in a charter school network that will erect a school in the Bronx, joining schools that are in existence in Harlem and Bridgeport, Conn.

New York Post reports:

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs pledged $1 million to his Harlem charter school network Tuesday — and announced the opening of a third location in the Bronx next September.

In a release, Combs said Capital Prep Bronx will serve roughly 160 kids in sixth and seventh grades and will expand to 650 students and additional grades over the next five years.

“I came from the same environment these kids live in every day,” Combs said in a statement Tuesday. “I understand the importance of access to a great education, and the critical role it plays in a child’s future.”

Combs established Capital Prep Harlem in 2016 and Capital Prep Bridgeport in Connecticut the following year.

To be clear, Combs worked alongside Dr. Steve Perry, who opened the Hartford location back in 2017, with the Harlem location opening in 2016.

Learn more about their mission here.

—

Photo: Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Give $1M To Charter School Group, Opening School In The Bronx was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: