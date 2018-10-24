Late Rapper XXXTentacion Confessed to Beating Ex-Girlfriend & Stabbing 9 People

A few weeks ago Vic Mensa caught the wrath of the internet when he took a subliminal jab at the late XXXTentacion’s history of domestic abuse and the fans who follow him during the 2018 BET Awards Cypher. While facts are facts sometimes fans hate hearing the negative parts of their favorite artists or celebrities especially if it’s unproven allegations.

Now Pitchfork is reporting that a newly surfaced tape features the “SAD!” rapper not only talking about beating on his ex-girlfriend, but also stabbing a gang of people in her presence which helped put the fear of God in her.

Recorded while in the presence of his friends around the time he was arrested in October of 2016, the tape has X breaking down what led to him assaulting his ex and why she knew he was capable of worse.

“I put my source of happiness in another person, which was a mistake initially, right? But she fell through on every occasion until now. Until I started f*cking her up bruh. I started f*cking her up because she made one mistake. And from there, the whole cycle went down. Now she’s scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand.”

He later explained why she feared for her life stating, “I’m in the New Times for Stabbing. How many people they put in the news? They said three. It was eight. In Deerfield. She knows that. She seen this sh*t.”

Pitchfork was able to get their hands on the disturbing 27-minute tape through the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office but only made a few minutes of the recording available for public consumption.

While everyone is familiar with the charges he caught for putting hands on his ex-girlfriend the stabbing incidents were news to some fans and authorities.

On the tape, in addition to the threats against his ex-girlfriend, XXXTentacion also referred to a stabbing incident in Deerfield Beach, Florida, saying, “I’m on[Miami] New Times for stabbing, how many people they put in the news? They said three, it was eight.” (On January 21, 2016, a local Florida newspaper reported that police were “searching for the person who stabbed three people during a fight in Deerfield Beach.” There is no record of anyone being charged with the stabbing, but a Broward County Sheriff’s Office report from the incident states that a witness “saw an unknown black male with tattoos on his face swinging a knife in multiple directions.”)

Regardless of XXXTentacion’s very troubled history he has some of the hardest ride or die fans of any artist past or present and though his comments on this tape were disturbing we’re almost certain it won’t change how his millions of followers feel about his legacy. Almost Trumpian in a way.

