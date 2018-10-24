Drake Surpasses The Beatles For Most Top 10 Songs In A Year

Drake’s winning streak seems to have no end in near sight. He has broken another record set by arguably the world’s greatest rock and roll band.

According to Billboard, Drizzy is the king of the charts in 2018. With his recent feature on Bad Bunny’s “Mia” the Young Money Records MC has broken The Beatles’ 54-year old record for most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart.

This year has been a monster year for Drake with the release of his fifth studio album Scorpion. Aside from the double-disc effort he has been a part of several big records as a featured artist.

.@Drake surpasses The Beatles as the artist with the most Hot 100 top 10 hits in a single calendar year (12). — chart data (@chartdata) October 22, 2018

This is not the first time Aubrey has knocked off Ringo, Paul, George and John. In July he had seven songs simultaneously on the Top 10 of the Hot 100 breaking their previous record of six.

With enough time Champagne Papi is bound to surpass the iconic group yet again. The Beatles slotted 34 songs on the Top 10 before they separated. The “In My Feelings” rapper currently has 32. Madonna holds the crown with 38.

