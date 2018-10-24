Diddy Announces $1 Million Donation To Help Open A Charter School In The Bronx

Two years ago, Sean “Diddy” Combs disclosed he was opening a charter school in Harlem. The Bad Boy Records founder is now ready to help build an additional educational institution in The Bronx.

Diddy is once again teaming with Dr. Steve Perry to establish another Capital Prep Charter School. Previously, the Hip Hop mogul and the nationally recognized educator established Capital Prep Harlem and Capital Prep Harbor.

“I have some special amazing news!! We are opening up our THIRD SCHOOL – CAPITAL PREP CHARTER SCHOOL is coming to the BRONX in 2019!! We have schools in Bridgeport, CT, Harlem and soon THE BRONX!,” wrote Diddy on Instagram. “⁣Shoutout to Dr. Steve Perry for helping this DREAM become a REALITY and thank you to all the faculty and staff, and the students for their hard work and support! ⁣⁣I know from my own experience that receiving a great education makes a huge impact on a child’s future.”

He continued, “I want our kids to have access to everything they need to succeed, in school and life. Which is why I’m also pledging $1,000,000 to help give our kids every advantage possible. ⁣⁣This is bigger than just me, this is my passion, this is my calling, and we still have lots of work to do… so LET’S GOOOO!!!”