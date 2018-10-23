CLOSE
Ariana Grande Posts A Throwback Video of Her & Mac Miller

The "Side to Side" singer shares a heartwarming clip of 'The Divine Feminine' rapper...

Source: Mac Miller performs live in concert on the “The Blue Slide Park Tour” at the House of Blues Chicago, Illinois – 12.10.11 Featuring: Mac Miller Where: United States When: 12 Oct 2011 Credit: WENN

Though Ariana Grande’s been putting on a brave face for the past few months it’s becoming obvious that Mac Miller’s sudden death has indeed affected her in ways we can’t really comprehend. After rumors swirled that Mac’s overdose played a part in her breakup with Pete Davidson (he’s publicly stated he smokes weed to deal with his mental issues), Ariana took to IG to post a video of her and Miller during better days.

In the video the “Sweetner” singer posted recently we see Mac Miller getting dipped for The Oscars the couple attended with the help his mother Joan and grandmother, Nonna.

Unfortunately, that was the last time the couple had a public outing as they broke up a few months later in May of 2017. Obviously, Mac still holds a special place in Ariana Grande’s heart.

Check out the heartbreaking video below.

ariana via insta story!!! i'm very sad

Ariana Grande Posts A Throwback Video of Her & Mac Miller was originally published on hiphopwired.com

