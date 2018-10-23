CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Law Degree Holder Megyn Kelly Doesn’t Get Why Blackface Is Racist

The NBC News morning show host tried it.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Megyn Kelly TODAY - Season 2

Source: NBC / Getty

Megyn Kelly left Fox News for a high-paying gig with rival NBC News, a move that still has some wondering why she left the conservative and cushy job. Kelly reminded many folks that if she ever leaves NBC that Fox will be waiting for her after claiming she doesn’t understand why Blackface is racist.

The Hill reports:

“But what is racist?” Kelly said Tuesday morning. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween.”

“Back when I was a kid, that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as like a character,” Kelly continued.

Kelly then referenced TV personality Luann de Lesseps’s decision to dress as Diana Ross with what appeared to be darker makeup during a premiere of “The Real Housewives of New York” earlier this year.

De Lesseps immediately drew criticism for the look, which many perceived to be blackface, and issued an apology.

Listen here, Megyn Kelly, and any other white person thinking that Blackface isn’t racist, just don’t do it. Black people have responded repeatedly that you can dress like a person of color WITHOUT darkening your skin. The racist past of the practice is reason alone to stop doing it, and best believe we’ll keep reminding you that it’s wrong.

Watch the clip of Kelly acting like she doesn’t have a law degree and good sense below.

Megyn Kelly TODAY - Season 2

Megyn Kelly Asks If Blackface Is Racist, Twitter Gathers The Bumbling Bigoted Becky

17 photos Launch gallery

Megyn Kelly Asks If Blackface Is Racist, Twitter Gathers The Bumbling Bigoted Becky

Continue reading Megyn Kelly Asks If Blackface Is Racist, Twitter Gathers The Bumbling Bigoted Becky

Megyn Kelly Asks If Blackface Is Racist, Twitter Gathers The Bumbling Bigoted Becky

[caption id="attachment_769744" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Megyn Kelly is either a troll, a not so subtle racist or a simpleton—maybe all three. The NBC host who desperately wishes she could return to FOX, basically asked what's the big deal about blackface https://twitter.com/tommyxtopher/status/1054725740476973057 On Tuesday (Oct. 23), Kelly questioned if blackface was racist. Seriously. "But what is racist?” said Kelly. "You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a Black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween." She added, "Back when I was a kid, that was okay, as long as you were dressing up as like a character." Actually, it was never okay, Megyn. Blackface is a holdover from white supremacy used to demean African-Americans. We literally have to explain its profound racism to dolts like Megyn Kelly over and over again. And clearly, she's an example of how some people just won't ever get it. It's no coincidence the panel this discussion occurred on was all white, but at least Melissa Rivers mentioned it was a bad look. Kelly then even used a white reality housewife's Diana Ross impersonation fail as an example of a misunderstanding, not racism. Said housewife darked her skin, the "costume" would have been just fine without the skin darkening (blackface) caveat. But that little nuance seems to be completely lost on Kelly. And this is where we remind Kelly is the one who had a problem with a Black Santa Claus. So yes, once again, blackface is racist. We're not alone in this understanding. Peep the dragging Kelly is currently getting on Twitter in the gallery.

Photo: Getty

Law Degree Holder Megyn Kelly Doesn’t Get Why Blackface Is Racist was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
9 Things We Learned from The 85 South…
 8 hours ago
10.23.18
Troy Ave “The Come Up,” Kyle ft. Wiz…
 8 hours ago
10.23.18
Megyn Kelly Apologizes For Pro-Blackface Stance, Rethinking Views…
 13 hours ago
10.23.18
Roman Reigns Opens Up About Ongoing Battle With…
 13 hours ago
10.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close