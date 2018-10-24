9 Things We Learned from The 85 South Show on The Breakfast Club

MTV’s Wild ‘N Out might be known as the Nick Cannon show but the improv comedy series has developed a few stars in their own right, namely DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean.

Though they’ve come up as individual comics they’ve recently came together to form the threesome known as The 85 South Show. An internet/traveling show, The 85 South Show has been building a core following thanks to the talents of the aforementioned comedians.

Today (Oct. 23), the three jokers checked into The Breakfast Club where they clowned around every chance they got while giving listeners some insight into how they go about their lives.

Touching on topics from sex to why Karlous Miller thinks he got fired from Wild N’ Out, the interview was all kinds of comedy.

Here are the 9 things we learned from DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller on The Breakfast Club.

1. Whose Idea Was It?

DC and Chico say that forming the 85 South Show was actually Miller’s idea. Being that they hung out regardless he felt they should take their conversations on the road and make a show of it.

