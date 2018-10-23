Tracy Chapman Sues Nicki Minaj For Unauthorized Sample

Tracy Chapman wasn’t that hard to find after all. The “Fast Car” singer is suing Nicki Minaj for using an unauthorized sample.

Reportedly, Minaj’s people did reach out to Chapman for permission to use her song “Baby Can I Hold You” for the Queens rapper’s tune “Sorry,” featuring Nas. However, Chapman basically said, “Nah.”

TMZ reports that Minaj’s reps reached out in June 2018 with multiple requests to license “Baby Can I Hold You,” which were all denied. In early August, Minaj even pinned her new album’s delay on trying to find Chapman.

But then Nicki Minaj’s “Sorry,” which got nixed from the Queen album, made its way onto the radio, with Funkmaster Flex playing it on Hot 97 and The Breakfast Club also giving it a spin on Power 105.

The song’s radio play, which led to the Internets grabbing the tune and reposting it online, is referenced in Chapman’s lawsuit, which seeks an order prohibiting Minaj from ever releasing the song as well as financial compensation.

Looks and sounds like Chapman has Minaj dead to rights on this one.

