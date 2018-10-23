Niecy Nash Stars In Hilarious Satire About A Hotline For Racists

In conjunction with the New York Times, Niecy Nash stars in a hilarious sendup of the recent rash of white people calling the police on Black folks for doing the absolute least. It is part of a brilliant op-ed piece that illustrates, with humor, how harmful and dangerous the action is to people of color.

From the Times:

In this satirical infomercial, the comedian and actress Niecy Nash plays the inventor of a new hotline, 1-844-WYT-FEAR. The video advertises a phone service for white people to call when they can’t cope with black people living their lives near them. The hotline is up and running, so give it a ring and spread the word. (Seriously.)

The phenomenon of white people harassing African-Americans going about their day is nothing new, but with the ubiquity of smartphones and social media, everyone can now see how these injustices are played out and lead to anxiety for and material harm to people of color. And this problem is bigger than a few unreasonable white people. Racist stereotypes are baked into our society.

Check out the spoof video below.

Photo: WENN

