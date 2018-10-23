Lottery: What To Do When You Win The Lottery Jackpot

Tonight is another Mega Millions lottery drawing, with the jackpot at $1.6 billion.

Of course, you’re going to win this thing — so here are some tips to make sure you’re ready:

Sign the ticket — If you haven’t signed the ticket and it blows out of your hand, you will go from being a big winner to being a big loser.

If you are in a work pool with a bunch of co-workers, you're going to have to trust them to split up the winnings. You don't want them to have any reason to back out of the deal.

Unless this isn't your first lottery jackpot, you're heading into uncharted territory. Say nothing. Life is about to get very noisy. You'll want to postpone that noise as long as possible.

The decisions you make now will have a huge impact on your life moving forward. Therefore, don't make any decisions until you have a lawyer and financial planner to help you navigate things.

