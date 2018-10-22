No Chill: Brother Nature’s Foul Unearthed Tweets Spark Hilarious Memes

Ever since 2016, Kelvin Peña a.k.a. Brother Nature has been bringing joy to his followers with hilarious videos of him interacting with animals.

Peña first started getting attention when he posted Vines of himself sharing food with deer. He even gave the wildlife names with “Money,” “Canela,” and “Lola” being some of the O.Gs of the deer gang.

Kelvin gained a massive social media following with over 2 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on Twitter. He also started making family with other animals and soon, you could catch Peña doing photoshoots with tigers or bringing the animal love to celebrity comrades.

But this past weekend, Peña’s reputation was up for question when someone dug up old tweets that would make you think twice about his “brother” title.

In one post, he likened Jay-Z to a monkey, while in another, he wrote, “TL stopped loading..too many coons on my TL thats why fu**.”

Peña also came after women in the crudest way. “When I grow up I wanna be like Chris Brown,” he said in one post. “So if my girlfriend tried to look through my phone while driving I can choke and punch her :D”

To top off the many disturbing things he said, Peña also seemed to praise Adolf Hitler, tweeting, “HEIL HITLER” with a swastika sign. You can check out all of the old tweets here.

Of course, Peña faced swift backlash for his remarks and he responded with an apology. “I started using Twitter when I was 12 years old, I was very impressionable and was seeking attention,” he said in a tweet. “I am sorry to all of the people that I offended and have let down. I apologize for 12 year old Kelvin and take total responsibility for my words.”

While some folks on Twitter weren’t willing to forgive so easily, others were not about to cancel someone who tweeted nonsense at the ignorant age of 12.

y’all are canceling Brother Nature for being an immature 13 year old internet troll but won’t cancel 69 for touching 13 year olds and saying “nigga” even tho he’s CLEARLY not black lmao. twitter is a joke. — B40 (@bernetteisqueen) October 21, 2018

I’m happy my TL is curated to perfection because I only am seeing the people that defend brother nature (perfect apology btw) and not the psycho-pseudo-woke twitter that rages on every single thing without acknowledging there is a time to grow and forgive and learn from our past. — trill chulita (@Drunklia) October 22, 2018

Folks even called out the person who dug up old tweets in the first place…

Niggas saw Brother Nature flexing in a Ferrari and started digging for old tweets lmaoo — Alex♠️ (@GotBunnies) October 21, 2018

But regardless of what people thought about the situation, one thing is for certain…some hilarious memes came out of the chaos.

The Internet did what it does best and matched pictures of animals with quotes of what they might say if they found out about Peña’s past….

“I have no comment on the Brother Nature scandal” pic.twitter.com/UxalXycerA — chris (@PiffAddiction) October 22, 2018

What is your input on the brother nature situation? Canela: He’s been feeding me for a year now. As long as those grapes keep coming I’m straight. pic.twitter.com/0BE4nxyC5D — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) October 21, 2018

Hit the next pages to check out some of the most hilarious “animal interview” memes.

The forest definitely had a lot to say.

