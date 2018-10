It seems like we hear a new story every month about a white person calling the police on a black person doing legal, everyday activities. In fact, there have been at least 39 instances this year alone! So the good folks over at The New York Times’ Opinion department created this (somewhat) fake infomercial starring Niecy Nash with a real working number at the bottom of the screen: 1-844-WYT-FEAR. You can’t make this up LOL!

