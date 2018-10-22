CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

A BAPE x EA Sports Collection Is Here [Photos]

Ball out in style.

2 reads
Leave a comment
BAPE X EA SPORTS COLLECTION

Source: BAPE / BAPE

EA Sports are taking their talents to the fashion industry. They have partnered with BAPE for a new capsule.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary A Bathing Ape is collaborating with several different lifestyle companies. As Hype Beast reports the makers of Madden will share co-branding space on a set of colorful wears that stay in line with BAPE’s unique approach to street wear.

The standout of the collection is their signature shark hoodie which receives a color block treatment with red, purple and teal. Staying true to the original design the eyes and teeth remain on the hood with the Ape logo on the back.

BAPE X EA SPORTS COLLECTION

Source: BAPE / BAPE

BAPE’s iconic t-shirt also makes the cut with the Ape logo and various uses of EA’s “The One” (NBA Live career mode) branding throughout.

BAPE X EA SPORTS COLLECTION

Source: BAPE / BAPE

The BAPE x EA Sports collection is available now. Prices start at $129.00 for the shirts and a cool $429.00 for the shark hood. Good luck if you are trying to cop as many sizes have already sold out. Any remaining stock can be purchased here.

Photo: BAPE

A BAPE x EA Sports Collection Is Here [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
15 items
Jersey Devil: Meet NJ Model & Sultry IG…
 5 hours ago
10.22.18
T.I.’s Melania Trump Double Is Getting Death Threats…
 5 hours ago
10.22.18
Dallas Cowboys’ Terrance Williams Accused Of Assaulting IG…
 5 hours ago
10.22.18
Nipsey Hussle ft. Buddy “Status Symbol 3,” Jason…
 6 hours ago
10.22.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close