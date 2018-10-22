CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Cassie: “F*ck These Hoes”

Message?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura

Source: photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

Is Cassie Ventura sending a message? Save for a couple of thirst traps, the singer has been mum since news of her break up with longtime boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs shattered Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

#Cassie has a message!!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

However, she post the message “F*ck these hoes” on her Instagram stories?

Did a harlot step in strain her relationship with P. Diddy? Is it just a random note she felt like posting?

You care. We’re just posting for archival purposes. Peep the thirst traps below and on the flip.

Photo: WENN.com

Cassie: “F*ck These Hoes” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
15 items
Jersey Devil: Meet NJ Model & Sultry IG…
 5 hours ago
10.22.18
T.I.’s Melania Trump Double Is Getting Death Threats…
 5 hours ago
10.22.18
Dallas Cowboys’ Terrance Williams Accused Of Assaulting IG…
 5 hours ago
10.22.18
Nipsey Hussle ft. Buddy “Status Symbol 3,” Jason…
 6 hours ago
10.22.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close