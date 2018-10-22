CLOSE
Security Guard Shoots Man Attempting To Break Into Fox 5 DC

Breaking News–Police responding to a shooting in Friendship Heights at WTTG Fox 5 DC. An on duty security guard was said to have shot a suspected intruder. Police responded to the call around 3:15 pm today.

There is no word on what the intruders intentions were or why he was trying to break in. Police have confirmed that the intruder survived and was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

This is a developing incident and we will update as more information has gathered.

