Ashanti Concert Canceled After Selling Only 24 Tickets

Ja Rule & Ashanti In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Stony Brook University originally booked Teyana Taylor for their Back To Brook event later this month. She pulled out leaving them to find another performer, enter Ashanti.

They secure Ashanti but end up canceling the concert due to poor ticket sales–only 24 tickets sold.

In Ashanti’s defense, her first hit single, Foolish came out in 2002. If you are 18 years old and a freshman in college right now that means you were 2 years old when that song came out.

