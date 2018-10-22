The devastation of the floods that hit Trinidad and Tobago have left Nicki Minaj asking fans to help save the island via Instagram.

“Some parts in Trinidad are ok but a large number of areas look like this and people have lost everything they possess,” Minaj said about the damage done to her home country in an Instagram post.

As Nicki gets fans to help Trinidad and Tobago, she’s preparing to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Nicki Minaj Asks for Help for Trinidad was originally published on hot1079philly.com

