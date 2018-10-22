Quavo has just confirmed that Migos has worked with Kanye West on a song for his upcoming “Yandhi” album.

While Quavo did confirm they worked on a song, whether or not the song makes the final cut of the album is still unknown.

Kanye’s “Yandhi” was suppose to drop in September, but now he’s working to finish the album in Africa after recent rants and a White House visit.

Quavo Confirms Feature on Kanye’s “Yandhi” was originally published on hot1079philly.com

