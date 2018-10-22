CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Quavo Confirms Feature on Kanye’s “Yandhi”

Quavo has just confirmed that Migos has worked with Kanye West on a song for his upcoming “Yandhi” album.

While Quavo did confirm they worked on a song, whether or not the song makes the final cut of the album is still unknown.

Kanye’s “Yandhi” was suppose to drop in September, but now he’s working to finish the album in Africa after recent rants and a White House visit.

