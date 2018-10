Ty Dolla $ign & Jeremih have a hot record in the streets called ” The Light” which is really wavy ..

Now the hit makers have a whole album dropping this Friday enttiled “Mih-Ty” here is the cover ..

I’m checking for this

Ty Dolla $ign & Jeremih Joint Album Cover was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: