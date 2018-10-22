Are Beyonce and Kelly Rowland working on a secret album together without Michelle? [VIDEO]

JOIN THE CLUB: Text Z1079 to 71007 To Get z1079 Exclusives & Breaking News!

Is Beyoncé releasing new music with Kelly Rowland? A mysterious Instagram account has ramped up speculation about a collaboration between the 2 Destiny’s Child members.

With the internets chirping and a few clues on Instagram, some have come to believe that these new Beyonce vocals in the background are real. Take a look at these videos below and take a guess…

Nothing has been confirmed so far, however, it would be interesting to see Bey and Kelly drop some new music… the BeyHive awaits.

