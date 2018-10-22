CLOSE
Are Beyonce and Kelly Rowland working on a secret album together without Michelle? [VIDEO]

2011 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Is Beyoncé releasing new music with Kelly Rowland? A mysterious Instagram account has ramped up speculation about a collaboration between the 2 Destiny’s Child members.

With the internets chirping and a few clues on Instagram, some have come to believe that these  new Beyonce vocals in the background are real. Take a look at these videos below and take a guess…

Rose IV You 🌹

Nothing has been confirmed so far, however, it would be interesting to see Bey and Kelly drop some new music… the BeyHive awaits.

Wednesday launched Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s On The Run II tour. Queen Bey dazzled us in look after look, beginning the show by showing love to Black fashion designer LaQuan Smith in a glitzy mesh bodysuit accompanied with a blazer and a mask. She gave us look after look and was styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s head stylist (of course the Queen has several). Click through our gallery to see Beyoncé’s most epic stage performance outfits from her Destiny’s Child days up to On The Run II. Share with us in the comments which look is your favorite!  

Are Beyonce and Kelly Rowland working on a secret album together without Michelle? [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Photos
