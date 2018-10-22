Wiz Khalifa Goes Public With New Found Romance

Wiz Khalifa and model Winnie Harlow have gone public with their romance four months after rumors first linked the couple.

The rapper and Winnie were spotted holding hands on Saturday night as they left the Staples Center in Los Angeles following basketball team the Lakers’ loss against the Houston Rockets.

Wiz’s ex-wife, Amber Rose, previously gave her former husband’s new girl her blessing last month, calling the Canadian a “f##king sweetheart.”

