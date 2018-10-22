You knew this was coming. LA Lakers Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo and Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul have all be suspended for their part in an on-court brawl.

This get funnier every time I watch it 😭 pic.twitter.com/tif9G9H8u4 — Hi, I'm Jon (@MrJonCee) October 21, 2018

It all went down, and was thoroughly discussed on Twitter, during LeBron James’ home debut as a Laker on Saturday night (Oct. 20).

Ingram has been suspended 4 games, Rondo 3 games and CP3 will be off for 2 games, all without pay.

Per the NBA:

Ingram has been suspended for aggressively returning to and escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden. Rondo has been suspended for instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at, Paul. Paul has been suspended for poking at and making contact with the face of Rondo, and throwing multiple punches at him.

Rondo disputes that he spit on Paul, maintaining that he couldn’t have done so since he was wearing his mouthpiece.

Needless to say, the conspiracy theories and debates are ongoing.

This is one of the pieces of video the Rockets are sending the league office as the NBA investigates last night's fight at Staples Center and determines discipline. pic.twitter.com/YKw7JF13cP — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 21, 2018

Brandon Ingram and Rondo both deserved 10-game suspensions. Rondo spit at CP3 and threw the first punch. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 22, 2018

Lakers' Ingram and Rondo Suspended; Rockets' Paul Suspended: pic.twitter.com/8FMpBCr7SV — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) October 21, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo & Chris Paul Suspended For Fades & Fisticuffs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: