Ohio Has 4 Cases of Mysterious Illness Striking Children

According to Fox 28, State health officials say four cases of a rare, mysterious illness that can paralyze children have been confirmed in Ohio amid a jump in such cases nationally.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 62 cases across 22 states this year, compared with 33 cases last year, and is investigating dozens more reports. Most of the confirmed cases nationally, including all those in Ohio, involve children.

Ohio Has 4 Cases of Mysterious Illness Striking Children was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Photos
