CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Former Ohio State Football Player Found Not Guilty of Rape

0 reads
Leave a comment

According to Fox 28, Former Ohio State football player Bri’onte Dunn has been found not guilty of two counts of rape.

Court documents revealed a civil protection order was filed against Dunn following accusations of domestic violence.

Dunn was charged with two felonies related to a case from August 20, 2017. He had already been thrown off the Ohio State team in July of 2016 for violating team rules and was later charged with rape and kidnapping in an incident near the OSU campus.

Former Ohio State Football Player Found Not Guilty of Rape was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals
Watch The Super Trailer For T.I. & Tiny’s…
 57 mins ago
10.22.18
Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo & Chris Paul Suspended…
 2 hours ago
10.22.18
Conehead Con: Rae Carruth Released From Prison
 2 hours ago
10.22.18
Is Your Babe Your Best Friend? 5 Tips…
 13 hours ago
10.21.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close