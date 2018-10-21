According to Fox 28, Former Ohio State football player Bri’onte Dunn has been found not guilty of two counts of rape.

Court documents revealed a civil protection order was filed against Dunn following accusations of domestic violence.

Dunn was charged with two felonies related to a case from August 20, 2017. He had already been thrown off the Ohio State team in July of 2016 for violating team rules and was later charged with rape and kidnapping in an incident near the OSU campus.

Former Ohio State Football Player Found Not Guilty of Rape was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: