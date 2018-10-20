Offset and Jay-Z Beef Over New Song? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is back and giving us all the celebrity gossip! Offset and Jay-Z are allegedly having some beef after Jay-Z heard about a new song titled “You’re My Beyonce.” Offset allegedly made the song about Cardi B and Jay-Z doesn’t like it.
Gary mentioned that in the song Offset uses the b-word to describe Beyonce, but in a nice way. There was also a video circulating of Jay-Z and Offset talking and many believe that Jay-Z didn’t look happy. Headkrack thinks that the video is being taken out of context, but we shall see if the song ever comes out.
A couple months ago T.I. was arrested and charged with assault after getting into an argument with the security guard outside of his gated community. The charges of assault have been dropped, but he still faces a misdemeanor. There is no word on when T.I. will have to go to court for those charges, but we hope those get dropped as well.
Fans Hilariously React To Cardi B’s “If I Get Pregnant Again” Tweet
