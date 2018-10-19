FIGHT NIGHT!

Manny Pacquiao announced that his next fight will be against Adrien Broner on either January 12 or 19, adding that it will likely be in Las Vegas.

He made the announcement on Wednesday night when he was introduced as the latest ambassador of International Sports Promotion Society.

Who do you think is going to go away with the Win?

MANNY PACQUIAO ANNOUNCES HE’LL BE FIGHTING ADRIEN BRONER IN JANUARY was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: