Lil Wayne Drops “Uproar” Video, Of Course Shiggy Is In It

Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz got around to dropping the video for “Uproar.” Of course, it features plenty of kids doing the Harlem Shake because homage must be paid.

Also, the social media regulars of Shiggy and Fatboy SSE are in the clip, too. But it’s the kids getting their dance on that are the real stars here.

Make sure you pay proper respects to G-Dep’s “Special Delivery,” too. And if you really care, the sample is “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” by The Moog Machine.

Watch the Mills Miller-Miller directed video for “Uproar” below.

