50 Cent Beefs With Omar From ‘The Wire’ For Defending Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond

We swear the day that 50 Cent stops randomly beefing with other celebrities will be the day that 50 Cent is laid down in a casket.

This time around the original Hip-Hop troll decided to take aim at Michael K. Williams a.k.a. everyone’s favorite gay gangster, Omar Littles. Why you ask?

Well, apparently Fiddy took issue with Williams defending the name of Fif’s old rival, Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond. After rumors began circulating that 50 had Rosemond manhandled behind bars, Michael K. shot those rumors down as “false.” That alone was enough for 50 to start slandering Williams by using scenes from the classic series The Wire which made Omar Littles a household name in the hood.

In a now removed post 50 threw up a pic of Michael’s character from The Wire with a caption that read “Old Omar how much they pay you to be a play a punk PUNK.”

After removing the post which was deemed homophobic by Logo show Noah’s Arc creator Patrik-Ian Polk, Mr. Cent replaced it with this one without a caption.

Michael K. Williams has yet to respond to 50 but in the past admitted that he’s far from a gangster, so this whole Internet thugging might not be his cup of tea either. Though in an alternate reality it would’ve been interesting to see how Omar Littles would’ve responded to the G-Unit general in this current situation.

